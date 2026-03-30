Former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is among the favourites to take over at Tottenham after the club sacked interim boss Igor Tudor on Sunday.

It is understood that he would now take the job under the right conditions, however.

De Zerbi, who left Marseille last year after a string of poor defeats, was previously reluctant to take the Spurs job mid-season.

Spurs are currently searching for their third manager this season as the club looks to avoid what would be a disastrous relegation from the Premier League.

Spurs fan groups have publicly called for the club to avoid appointing him due to comments he made about Mason Greenwood.

He previously said the forward, who had been charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour, is a “good guy.”

All charges against Greenwood have been dropped, and he maintains his innocence.

Other candidates for the Spurs job include Sean Dyche; however, he is unlikely to take the role on an interim basis and instead would expect a long-term contract.

Tottenham could also turn to former manager Harry Redknapp, 79, who has put himself forward to help the club avoid the drop.

Ryan Mason and current player Ben Davies have also been spoken about.

It is understood Tottenham are also interested in club legend Mauricio Pochettino making a return - but he is currently set to lead the USA at the upcoming World Cup.

Another to leave a Ligue 1 role this season, former Monaco boss Adi Hutter is also reported to have held talks with Spurs in recent days.

The 56-year-old Austrian has previously won league titles with Red Bull Salzburg in his homeland in 2015 and Young Boys in Switzerland in 2018, and also enjoyed successful spells with German Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach.