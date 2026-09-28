Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini insists his old club’s Premier League financial charges are “not my concern”.

The 61-year-old, now in back in charge of Italy for a second stint, was quizzed about the charges at a press conference ahead of Monday’s Nations League match with Turkey in Bursa.

Among the alleged breaches, all strenuously denied by City, was a charge of failing to provide full details of Mancini’s pay between 2009-10 and 2012-13.

News broke on Friday that City had been found guilty of all but one of 115 charges of breaching the league’s rules.

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He said: “It’s not an issue that concerns me. It’s nothing new because this matter has been discussed for the last four or five years.”

The Premier League has declined to comment since news of the verdict emerged last week and Mancini continued: “Manchester City has not been found guilty, and the alleged double contract is not my concern. It’s their issue, not mine.”

City were charged with failing to report accurate financial information for nine seasons from 2009, the year Mancini took over.

They were also charged with failing to provide full details of remuneration in contracts with players between 2010-11 and 2015-16, and with failing to co-operate with the Premier League’s investigation over a period from 2018 to 2023.

A City spokesperson said on Friday: “The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality.

“As such Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023.

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

Under Mancini, City won the FA Cup in 2011 and their first domestic title in 44 years in 2012.

City’s chief executive Ferran Soriano is expected to attend a European Football Clubs (EFC) board meeting in Copenhagen on Monday afternoon, where he could come face to face with Jean-Claude Blanc, Manchester United’s chief of international football relations, one of the Premier League clubs reported to be seeking legal advice regarding compensation.