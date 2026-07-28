The 61-year-old former Manchester City boss stood down in 2023 but has returned for a second spell

Roberto Mancini has been reappointed Italy boss. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Italy have re-appointed Roberto Mancini as their new head coach.

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The 61-year-old led his country to the European Championship after beating England in the final in 2021 and the announcement concludes a turbulent 24 hours for the country’s football federation. Italy were seeking a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, who left the role in April following the nation’s latest failure to qualify for the World Cup. Andrea Pirlo had been favourite after Pep Guardiola declined the role but the former midfielder announced on Monday he was no longer in contention amid controversy over his links to a Russian betting firm. Read more: Cricket cheating row erupts after 'Clicky Ponting' fielder 'snaps his fingers to trick umpire' ead more: Zinedine Zidane hails 'dream' job as he's announced as France's new head coach

Mancini led Italy to the Euro 2020 win against England, played in 2021. Picture: Getty

That led newly-appointed technical director Paolo Maldini and his adviser Leonardo to leave only days into their roles, with FIGC president Giovanni Malago announcing on Tuesday that Claudio Ranieri would succeed Maldini alongside Mancini coming in as head coach. Mancini had a five-year stint as head coach of Italy between 2018 and 2023, and despite winning the Euros, he failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. He subsequently took charge of the Saudi Arabia national team and most recently managed Al-Sadd in Qatar. Pirlo’s role as a global ambassador for Russian bookmaker Fonbet had prompted objections to his potential appointment from some FIGC officials and politicians due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrea Pirlo had been favourite but the former midfielder announced on Monday he was no longer in contention amid controversy over his links to a Russian betting firm. Picture: Getty