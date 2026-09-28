A scandal has erupted in Italian politics after a far right politician used AI to "digitally strip" a female MP and undersecretary in Giorgia Meloni's government.

An image of MP Matilde Siracusano has digitally altered with AI by the hard right leader. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A scandal has erupted in Italian politics after a far right politician used AI to "digitally strip" a female MP.

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Roberto Vannacci, founder of Futuro Nazionale, shared the doctored image of Matilde Siracusano, a Forza Italia MP and undersecretary in Giorgia Meloni’s coalition government, to his Facebook account. In the image, Vannacci used AI to remove the white top Siracusano was wearing under her blazer leaving her seemingly bare-chested underneath. The post, which was shared by Vannacci to urge his supporters to vote in a by-election in Reggio Calabria, has drawn widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum.

The original image where Siracusano is wearing the white top under the blazer. Picture: Instagram/@matilde_siracusano

Responding to the post, Siracusano said "there is a limit to everything" in a post on social media. "Roberto Vannacci, what is your problem with women? "Undressing a woman using artificial intelligence - exactly which of your values ​​does that align with? "Dear Vannacci, just to scrape together a few extra votes you have crossed every line." Her husband, Roberto Occhiuto, the governor of Calabria, also defended his wife. "Anyone who needs to digitally alter a woman's body for political purposes has already lost before even starting. This is not the center-right I identify with, and I do not believe it is the one Italians identify with either.