The soil around the tree has become heavily compacted from the footfall of millions of visitors in the past

Major Oak tree at RSPB Sherwood Forest Nature Reserve, in Nottinghamshire. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A vast ancient oak tree linked to the legend of Robin Hood is thought to have died after its first spring with no leaves, experts have said.

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The Major Oak in the heart of Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire is thought to be up to 1,200 years old, but has been in decline for some years, according to the RSPB, which manages the woodland. The conservation charity said the tree had been affected by factors including a century of “well-intentioned” structural intervention, huge numbers of historical visitors around the tree, and recent climate change-driven heatwaves and droughts. The soil around the tree has become heavily compacted from the footfall of millions of visitors in the past, making it harder for rain to penetrate the soil and for the root system to take in the nutrients it needs, with recent testing showing the soil to be as solid as concrete in some spots. These factors have compounded the challenges it would be naturally facing at its age, said scientists who have concluded it has died after it failed to produce any leaves this spring. The tree, which is famous around the world for stories of it sheltering legendary outlaw Robin Hood, will remain standing in the forest as a monument for people and wildlife, the RSPB said. Read More: 'Prototype' Stonehenge discovered unearthed by archeologists after 5,000 years Read More: Man who felled Sycamore Gap tree released from prison early

Is thought to have died after its first spring with no leaves, experts have said. Picture: PA

Hollie Drake, senior site manager at RSPB Sherwood Forest, said the tree’s failure to produce leaves this year was “heartbreaking for everyone”. But she said: “We know the Major Oak will have a lasting legacy, first and foremost because it is so inextricably linked to Robin Hood and Sherwood Forest. “But beyond its cultural heritage, the Major Oak will continue to provide important habitat for wildlife, reminding us why these remarkable trees are so important and why protecting them for the future matters. ” The Major Oak won the Woodland Trust’s annual tree of the year competition in 2014, and was the first to be recorded on the charity’s ancient tree inventory – but the trust said recording trees would not “halt their catastrophic decline”. Ed Pyne, senior conservation adviser at the Woodland Trust called for stronger legal protections for ancient woods and trees.

Major Oak, Sherwood Forest, previously . Picture: Alamy

He said: “Excessive tourism in Victorian times compacted the soil around the Major Oak’s roots, causing damage that could never fully be reversed. “Its decline is a warning – the way we treat ancient trees today will shape whether they survive for future generations.” The Major Oak has been alive since the Norman conquest and continued to grow while other Sherwood oaks were used to raise the roof of St Paul’s Cathedral, fuel the industrial revolution and build Nelson’s navy. Its name stuck after the tree was mentioned in a book by Major Hayman Rooke in 1790, which started the first significant waves of tourism to the forest, drawing millions over the next two centuries. Supports for some of its sprawling branches, in place since the early 20th century, are among the “well-intentioned” human interventions that are thought to have contributed to its decline. For years, visitors were able to walk right up to the tree and even climb into its large hollowing trunk, but the area around the tree was fenced in the 1970s, and it has since been viewed at a distance.

The Major Oak tree in fresh snow. Picture: Alamy