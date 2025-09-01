House of Cards star Robin Wright slams US as a ’s***show’ as she praises 'freedom' in UK . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

House of Cards star Robin Wright has slammed the US as a "s***show" as she revealed she prefers to spend time working and living in the UK.

The US actress revealed she is happy to be in the UK, where for the last few years she has been largely working and renting homes in the Chilterns. She said she "loves" being in this country, as there's "a freedom of self here". She added: "People are so kind. They're living. They're not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That's most of America. Everything's rush, competition and speed." The actress is in a relationship with Henry Smith, a British-born, Australian-raised architect, whom she met in an English country pub.

Robin Wright and Henri Smith attend day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty

She revealed in an interview that she and her partner plan to take some time off work and move to a rented home by the English seaside. While Ms Wright seems to have found herself at home here in the UK, she struggles to understand the obsession with class. She told The Sunday Times: "It’s very evident when you’re in a room and you feel the judgment or the praise of someone who’s more elevated. "I’m trying to figure it out. Why are you guys so obsessed with who went to this boarding school or this university? Who gives a s***?” The actress is one of a number of celebrities that have fled the US for a more peaceful and quiet life in the British countryside.

Former talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres and her partner Portia de Rossi moved to the Cotswolds following Donald Trump's re-election as president. Ms DeGeneres, 67, was asked if President Trump had motivated her decision to move to Britain at an event at Cheltenham’s Everyman theatre, to which she replied: “Yes.” She told the host, Richard Bacon, that her new home was “absolutely beautiful”. "We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture - everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life,” she added. “It’s clean. Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here. "We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks."