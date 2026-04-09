Carlo Tritta, 19, has been jailed for 28 months. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

By Flaminia Luck

An "obsessive and predatory" man who groomed and kept indecent images of a teenage girl he met through the online game platform Roblox - before travelling hundreds of miles and turning up in her home uninvited - has been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Carlo Tritta, 19, from Eastleigh, began speaking to the girl through the platform when she was just 14. Tritta later moved the conversation to other messaging platforms and maintained contact with her. He led her to believe they were in a relationship, sending her gifts and takeaways, love-bombing her and constantly calling or messaging her, Hampshire Constabulary said. When the girl’s mother became aware, she contacted police and Tritta was arrested in August 2025. He was subsequently bailed with strict conditions not to contact the girl or her mother while police seized his phone and began an investigation into its content. However, obsessive Tritta proceeded to contact the girl’s friends through social media, called and texted the girl multiple times and even sent her two cards via Moonpig.com trying to encourage her to drop the case. This behaviour escalated when Tritta reported the girl’s mother to child services, and contacted police trying to get the investigating officer removed from the case.

Front of Moonpig Card. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Message inside Moonpig Card. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Message inside another Moonpig Card. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Soon after, Tritta – of West Drive in Bishopstoke – travelled to the girl’s home address in Manchester on 5 September and let himself into her house through the back door. When the girl became aware of him in her home, she told him to leave, which he did initially, before he returned 10 minutes later making demands for her new phone number, which she refused to give him. The girl then agreed to go to a local pub with Tritta just to get him away from the house. The following morning, the girl’s mum was putting the bins out when she caught sight of Tritta ducking behind a garage. She confronted him, causing him to leave before police were called. Tritta was arrested and charged with perverting the course of justice, which he admitted in court and he was handed a 12 month suspended sentence on 11 December. Three days later, he travelled to Manchester again and entered the girl’s home address once more where he confronted the girl and her mother, before damaging a CCTV camera. He was arrested and charged with two counts of intimidating a witness and criminal damage. Based on the content police discovered on his phone, which had been seized previously, he was also charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child, engaging in sexual communications with a child, and causing a child aged 13-15 to watch/look at a sexual image. Tritta appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on 16 December where he pleaded guilty to all charges, and was remanded in custody for sentencing at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 9 April. He was subsequently jailed for 28 months.

'Campaign of fear and abuse' DC Jodi Bartlett, who investigated the case, said: “Tritta’s behaviour lays bare the terrifying realities of how criminals use the online world to target and harm vulnerable people. Do you truly know who you, or your child, is speaking to online? “The victim in this case was just 14-years-old. She and her mother were subjected to a campaign of fear and abuse at the hands of obsessive and predatory Tritta. “Gaming platforms should be spaces where people, especially children, are safe. The anonymity of the internet allows dangerous individuals like Tritta to prey on others for their own twisted gain, and the lengths that Tritta went to in order to maintain his abuse of this young girl is shocking. “The girl and her mother are both to be commended for their bravery which has now resulted in Tritta being put in prison. “I would encourage parents to talk openly with their children about how they use the internet, and if you have any concerns, trust your instincts and report these to police.”