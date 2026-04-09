'Obsessive and predatory' child abuser who groomed girl, 14, he met on gaming platform Roblox jailed
An "obsessive and predatory" man who groomed and kept indecent images of a teenage girl he met through the online game platform Roblox - before travelling hundreds of miles and turning up in her home uninvited - has been jailed.
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Carlo Tritta, 19, from Eastleigh, began speaking to the girl through the platform when she was just 14.
Tritta later moved the conversation to other messaging platforms and maintained contact with her.
He led her to believe they were in a relationship, sending her gifts and takeaways, love-bombing her and constantly calling or messaging her, Hampshire Constabulary said.
When the girl’s mother became aware, she contacted police and Tritta was arrested in August 2025.
He was subsequently bailed with strict conditions not to contact the girl or her mother while police seized his phone and began an investigation into its content.
However, obsessive Tritta proceeded to contact the girl’s friends through social media, called and texted the girl multiple times and even sent her two cards via Moonpig.com trying to encourage her to drop the case.
This behaviour escalated when Tritta reported the girl’s mother to child services, and contacted police trying to get the investigating officer removed from the case.
Soon after, Tritta – of West Drive in Bishopstoke – travelled to the girl’s home address in Manchester on 5 September and let himself into her house through the back door.
When the girl became aware of him in her home, she told him to leave, which he did initially, before he returned 10 minutes later making demands for her new phone number, which she refused to give him.
The girl then agreed to go to a local pub with Tritta just to get him away from the house.
The following morning, the girl’s mum was putting the bins out when she caught sight of Tritta ducking behind a garage.
She confronted him, causing him to leave before police were called.
Tritta was arrested and charged with perverting the course of justice, which he admitted in court and he was handed a 12 month suspended sentence on 11 December.
Three days later, he travelled to Manchester again and entered the girl’s home address once more where he confronted the girl and her mother, before damaging a CCTV camera.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of intimidating a witness and criminal damage. Based on the content police discovered on his phone, which had been seized previously, he was also charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child, engaging in sexual communications with a child, and causing a child aged 13-15 to watch/look at a sexual image.
Tritta appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on 16 December where he pleaded guilty to all charges, and was remanded in custody for sentencing at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 9 April.
He was subsequently jailed for 28 months.
'Campaign of fear and abuse'
DC Jodi Bartlett, who investigated the case, said: “Tritta’s behaviour lays bare the terrifying realities of how criminals use the online world to target and harm vulnerable people. Do you truly know who you, or your child, is speaking to online?
“The victim in this case was just 14-years-old. She and her mother were subjected to a campaign of fear and abuse at the hands of obsessive and predatory Tritta.
“Gaming platforms should be spaces where people, especially children, are safe. The anonymity of the internet allows dangerous individuals like Tritta to prey on others for their own twisted gain, and the lengths that Tritta went to in order to maintain his abuse of this young girl is shocking.
“The girl and her mother are both to be commended for their bravery which has now resulted in Tritta being put in prison.
“I would encourage parents to talk openly with their children about how they use the internet, and if you have any concerns, trust your instincts and report these to police.”
'Bravery coming forward'
Detective Superintendent Rod Kenny, head of Child Abuse and Safeguarding for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to praise the victim and her mother for their bravery in coming forward to report the abuse by Carlo Tritta.
"It is common for abusers to seek to deter people from seeking help from authorities by making claims that they will not be believed or by driving feelings of fear, embarrassment and shame.
"The victim in this case placed her trust in officers and in doing so the police were able to ensure Tritta was charged and convicted for his crimes.
“I have met with the girl’s mother to hear her experience, and to help shape what we in policing can do to arm our communities with the knowledge needed to protect young people online.
"As part of that meeting, I was so pleased to hear how the girl is flourishing at school, in her friendships and at home. I hope this case provides others affected by online abuse the confidence to speak out, and to know that you will be listened to, you will be supported, and we will do everything we can to keep you safe and secure justice.
“Parents and carers face a challenging task of keeping their children safe from growing threats online. The only way they can do this is by being inquisitive and ensuring they know what risks exist.
"There is some really helpful guidance available for both parents and children created by the Internet Watch Foundation. My advice to parents and carers is:
- TALK to your child about online sexual abuse. Start the conversation and listen to their concerns.
- AGREE to ground rules about the way you use technology as a family.
- LEARN about the platforms and apps your child loves. Take an interest in their online life.
- KNOW how to use tools, apps and settings that can help to keep your child safe online.