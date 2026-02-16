The artificial intelligence-powered robots are being positioned to work alongside officers as “service” droids to assist the public or “crime-fighting” machines that could catch suspects

Robotic police officers - that have a human form and walk upright on two legs - have already been tested in China. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Humanoid "robocops" could be patrolling Britain's streets within three to five years, a policing expert has said.

The artificial intelligence-powered robots are being positioned to work alongside officers as "service" droids to assist the public or "crime-fighting" machines that could catch suspects. Up to 1,000 British officers are to be polled on the idea, as well as being asked how supportive they would find military-style "smart" helmets to their work.

The prospect may conjure up images from the classic 1980s dystopian sci-fi film RoboCop,. Picture: Getty

The tech helmets, which draw up images of the classic 1980s dystopian sci-fi film RoboCop, could help them track down and identify suspects, record video and share information. The idea is close to becoming a reality, experts say, as police forces around the world grapple with a shortfall of officers. Ivan Sun, a professor in the department of sociology and criminal justice at the University of Delaware, presented his predictions at a meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Phoenix, Arizona. In his presentation entitled “Robot Cops on Patrol: The Next Generation of Operational Policing”, Mr Sun told the conference: "Engaging in the use of force, engaging in high-speed chases — it’s not in our imagination, it’s coming up … The sky is really the limit. “In a robbery, for instance, [robots] could really take control of the scene. They could chase you for five miles and they won’t get tired. "At the same time, while they are chasing the suspect, they can scan the suspect’s bio and characteristics … From 100m away they can know if [the suspect] has a weapon in their possession. A human officer would not be able to do that." Robotic police officers - that have a human form and walk upright on two legs - have already been tested in China. Under a project named “Intelligent Police Unit R001”, the humanoid robots have been taken out on patrol with human officers to gauge public reaction.

Sun believes these robots can be used as effectively as the machines used to make initial checks when suspected bombs are found. Picture: Getty