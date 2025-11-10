Surgeons have peformed what is thought to be a world-first stroke operation using a robot.

Doctors from Scotland and the US used the technology to remove blood clots on a human corpse following a stroke after the body was donated to medical science.

Prof Iris Grunwald from the University of Dundee was in control of the robot and conducted the operation from the Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Meanwhile, the body she was operating on using the technology was at a university facility.

Florida-based neurosurgeon Ricardo Hanel also used the technology hours later to perform the first transatlantic surgery from his Jacksonville base on a human body in Dundee over 4,000 miles (6,400km) away.

It has been hailed as a potential "game changer" if the technology receives approval for use on patients, with hopes it could solve delays for patients waiting to receive specialist stroke care.

