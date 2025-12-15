The technology gives medics access to hard-to-reach areas of the lung, allowing them to biopsy smaller, suspicious spots

Professor Pallav Shah, consultant respiratory physician at the Royal Brompton Hospital, using the Ion endoluminal system (Ion), developed by technology company Intuitive. Picture: Joe O'Hagan/Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

By Rebecca Henrys

A robotic-assisted procedure that allows doctors to make microscopic movements in the lungs could help diagnose cancer cases much faster, a UK-first trial has shown.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The technology gives medics access to hard-to-reach areas of the lung, allowing them to biopsy smaller, suspicious spots that would usually be left to be monitored. Experts hailed the procedure as a “paradigm shift” in the approach to lung cancer. The method would spare patients suspected of having cancer the anxiety of waiting months for a repeat scan, while also boosting survival rates, researchers said. The trial included 200 NHS patients at Royal Brompton Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, whose lung scans had shown suspicious spots, known as nodules. Read more: Tens of thousands visit cancer research website after King’s message Read more: Doctor's union accuses Streeting of ‘scaremongering’ about NHS as strike looms Doctors uploaded these scan images on to the Ion endoluminal system (Ion) – developed by technology company Intuitive – to create a “route map” of the lung, which researchers likened to the GPS system in a car. It allows medics to navigate a robotic catheter – a thin tube inserted into the patient via the throat – directly to the nodule to take a biopsy.

Professor Pallav Shah, consultant respiratory physician at Royal Brompton Hospital, using the Ion endoluminal system (Ion), developed by technology company Intuitive. Picture: Joe O'Hagan/Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

Professor Pallav Shah, consultant respiratory physician at Royal Brompton Hospital, told the Press Association: “We can go with quite microscopic movements directly into the little spot and then take samples from there. “It allows us to be a lot more precise and accurate than conventionally we could.” The study, published in the journal Thorax, found that diagnosis using the robotic-assisted platform was accurate in 92 per cent of patients. Elsewhere, doctors were able to precisely place the biopsy tool within the suspicious nodule in 99 per cent of patients. Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the UK, with more than 49,000 new diagnoses and around 33,000 deaths every year. Targeted lung cancer screening was rolled out in 2023 in a bid to catch the disease earlier. According to Prof Shah, if patients have smaller lung nodules that are 8mm in size, the standard approach would be to repeat the scan in a year’s time.

St Bartholomew’s Hospital. Picture: PA