Shabir Ahmed, known to his victims as “Daddy”, was released from prison on Thursday, after serving 14 years since his conviction in 2012 for multiple rape and sexual offences against young girls

Shabir Ahmed, 73, who has been stripped of his British citizenship leaving him with only Pakistani nationality, cannot be deported due to a 1971 law. Picture: Greater Manchester Police/PA

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government is facing mounting pressure to change the law so a Rochdale grooming gang ringleader can be deported.

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Shabir Ahmed, 73, who has been stripped of his British citizenship leaving him with only Pakistani nationality, cannot be deported due to a 1971 law that forbids the removal of a small group of Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK more than 50 years ago. The Conservatives have said they will attempt to amend the Government’s Immigration and Asylum Bill “to close the loophole”. Ahmed, known to his victims as “Daddy”, was released from prison on Thursday, after serving 14 years since his conviction in 2012 for multiple rape and sexual offences against young girls. Read more: Rochdale grooming gang leader freed from prison - as No10 steps up efforts to have him deported Read more: PM-in-waiting Andy Burnham targets Rochdale grooming gang ringleader with new deportation drive

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech on the economy at the Victory Services Club on June 29, 2026 in London. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said: “It’s absolutely disgusting that this man has been let out. “He should be deported, and we’re going to do everything within our power to make sure that he is, but we’re going to need the Government to get behind us. “Whether it’s Keir Starmer or Andy Burnham, what I want to see is them agreeing with us, so that we can get that amendment through.” Ahmed is understood to have been freed on licence and told he must initially live at a bail hostel which is staffed 24 hours and wear an electronic GPS tag. He will not be allowed to his last known address on Windsor Avenue in Oldham and is subject to an “exclusion zone” meaning he cannot go to parts of Rochdale.