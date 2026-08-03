Newspaper columnist Rod Liddle dies aged 66
Liddle died at The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough on Sunday evening.
Journalist and broadcaster Rod Liddle has died after a short illness at the age of 66.
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Liddle was a high-profile columnist on The Sunday Times and The Sun, and had a weekly column in The Spectator, as well as a Times Radio show.
His children, Wilder, Tyler and Emmy, said in a statement: “We’re all very saddened and shocked at the sudden passing of our wonderful father.
“He raised us much as you might imagine, to be inquisitive, brave and always humorous.
“Even in hospital in the last few weeks, he consistently held the room and never let the awful situation show.
“He has left a legacy that we are all incredibly proud of, he will always be our guide on how to live an extraordinary life.”
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Liddle died at The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough on Sunday evening.
Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News UK, said: “Everyone at News UK is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Rod Liddle.
“Rod was an inimitable journalistic force, brilliant, provocative and immensely talented, whose sharp wit and uncompromising voice graced our pages and airwaves for decades.
“Whether writing for The Sunday Times and The Sun or broadcasting on Times Radio, he challenged conventional thinking and left an indelible mark on British journalism.
“Rod will be greatly missed by all his friends and colleagues at News, as well as by his many readers, listeners and viewers.
“Our thoughts and sincerest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”