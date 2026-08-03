Journalist and broadcaster Rod Liddle has died after a short illness at the age of 66.

Liddle was a high-profile columnist on The Sunday Times and The Sun, and had a weekly column in The Spectator, as well as a Times Radio show.

His children, Wilder, Tyler and Emmy, said in a statement: “We’re all very saddened and shocked at the sudden passing of our wonderful father.

“He raised us much as you might imagine, to be inquisitive, brave and always humorous.

“Even in hospital in the last few weeks, he consistently held the room and never let the awful situation show.

“He has left a legacy that we are all incredibly proud of, he will always be our guide on how to live an extraordinary life.”

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