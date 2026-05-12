Charles appeared to laugh off Sir Rod’s comment, as Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood grinned next to them

King Charles III meets Sir Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood as they attend 'A King's Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration' at Royal Albert Hall on May 11, 2026. Picture: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Rod Stewart appeared to congratulate the King for putting “that little ratbag in his place”, in reference to his recent state visit to the US.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

During a line-up in the interval of an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the King’s Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, Sir Rod congratulated Charles on his trip to the “Americas”. The singer said: “May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb, put that little ratbag in his place.” During the four-day state visit where Charles and Camilla were hosted by US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, the King addressed Congress and touched on topics such as Nato, support for Ukraine and the “collapse of critical natural systems” – issues which appear to be out of favour with the White House. Later, in a speech at a state dinner, the King joked to his hosts that “if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French!”. Read more: Prince William urges more people to talk about suicide as he opens mental health centre Read more: Cabinet split as Home Secretary 'turns on Starmer' over PM's future

King Charles III speaks with British rock legends Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood as he arrives to attend A King's Trust celebration at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

On Monday evening, Charles appeared to laugh off Sir Rod’s comment, as Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood grinned next to them. Sir Rod appeared to continue, saying: “Exactly, that’s it – it went right over his head, right over his head.” The King continued the conversation briefly, but it is unclear what he replied. Sir Rod then turned to Camilla and told her: “I was just congratulating your husband on his wonderful performance in the Americas, so great, so brave, so proud.” The event at the London concert hall on Monday was a celebration of young people from across the UK who have been helped by the King’s Trust youth charity since it was founded by Charles in 1976. As they arrived on the red carpet, Charles and Camilla were greeted by TV presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who were hosting the evening. The King said it had been a “long time” since he had last seen Ant and Dec, remarking that they did not look a day older.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on stage during 'A King's Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration' at Royal Albert Hall on May 11, 2026. Picture: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images