Rod Stewart congratulates King for putting 'that little ratbag in his place' during US state visit
Charles appeared to laugh off Sir Rod’s comment, as Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood grinned next to them
Sir Rod Stewart appeared to congratulate the King for putting “that little ratbag in his place”, in reference to his recent state visit to the US.
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During a line-up in the interval of an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the King’s Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, Sir Rod congratulated Charles on his trip to the “Americas”.
The singer said: “May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb, put that little ratbag in his place.”
During the four-day state visit where Charles and Camilla were hosted by US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, the King addressed Congress and touched on topics such as Nato, support for Ukraine and the “collapse of critical natural systems” – issues which appear to be out of favour with the White House.
Later, in a speech at a state dinner, the King joked to his hosts that “if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French!”.
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On Monday evening, Charles appeared to laugh off Sir Rod’s comment, as Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood grinned next to them.
Sir Rod appeared to continue, saying: “Exactly, that’s it – it went right over his head, right over his head.”
The King continued the conversation briefly, but it is unclear what he replied.
Sir Rod then turned to Camilla and told her: “I was just congratulating your husband on his wonderful performance in the Americas, so great, so brave, so proud.”
The event at the London concert hall on Monday was a celebration of young people from across the UK who have been helped by the King’s Trust youth charity since it was founded by Charles in 1976.
As they arrived on the red carpet, Charles and Camilla were greeted by TV presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who were hosting the evening.
The King said it had been a “long time” since he had last seen Ant and Dec, remarking that they did not look a day older.
McPartlin, 50, replied that he had “a lot of makeup on”.
Camilla was wearing a purple lace cocktail dress by Fiona Clare, with a crepe magenta cape by Dior, and amethyst and diamond earrings which once belonged to the Duchess of Kent, Queen Victoria’s mother.
Some of the young people helped by the trust were presented with awards by celebrities including singer Alesha Dixon and Emily In Paris actress Lily Collins.
In an emotional speech, award winner Sahara thanked the trust for helping her after she had tried to take her own life.
The King and Queen also spoke to performers Rita Ora, Sir Rod Stewart, Anne-Marie, Craig David, Skye Newman and Jools Holland.
They were joined by British actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Sir Idris Elba, and Hollywood star George Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal.
At the end of the night, Charles and Camilla switched places with Ant and Dec, coming out on stage while the comedy duo took their place in the royal box.
“I’ve always wondered whether someone would put Ant and Dec back in their box,” joked Charles.
He went on to thank all of the staff, mentors and volunteers involved in running the King’s Trust and said he hopes it will go on for “as long as possible”.
The trust says it has helped more than 1.3 million young people across the UK in the past 50 years as part of its commitment to ending youth unemployment and helping more young people create better futures for themselves.