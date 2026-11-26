Sir Rod Stewart has paid tribute to his “dear pal” former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, who died aged 65 following a battle with prostate cancer.

His wife of more than 40 years, Tracey Wilson, said: “To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather.

Taylor helped shoot Duran Duran to superstardom in the 1980s with hits like Hungry Like The Wolf and Rio.

The pair collaborated on five songs from Sir Rod’s 1988 album Out Of Order, including Lost In You.\

Sir Rod shared a photo of Taylor to his Instagram stories, writing: “Good bye Andy my dear pal. We made some good music together and at the same time had some outrageous fun.”

The grandfather died at home, surrounded by his family, on Monday.

Sir Rod Stewart has paid tribute to his “dear pal” former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, who died aged 65 following a battle with prostate cancer.

“He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first.

“Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home.”

She said his last few years were faced with “so much courage and determination” and he fought “until the very end, never losing his love of life”.

In a post on social media, singer Belinda Carlisle called Taylor a “genius”.

“He played the guitar solo on MAD ABOUT YOU, appears in the video and he made special appearances onstage for some of my first solo shows. What a talent,” she captioned a video of the pair performing.

“Thank you Andy for the music and all of the joy you brought to the world which will live on forever. I hope you are feeling the love…Godspeed.”

In a joint statement, bandmates Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor said he was there “at the very beginning of our story” and returned when the original five reunited in the early 2000s.

“From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music,” Duran Duran added.

Lead singer Le Bon said: “There’s a massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in my heart. It’ll never close up; I won’t let it. I will miss him & love him for all my days.”

Taylor grew up in the coastal fishing village of Cullercoats, Northumberland, and once told ChronicleLive about learning to play an old acoustic guitar in his parents’ attic at around seven years old.

He joined Birmingham-based Duran Duran in 1980 after answering an ad in Melody Maker magazine – a few years after the band was formed by Rhodes and John Taylor in the late 70s.

They released their debut self-titled album in 1981, which peaked on the UK charts at number three.

Their second and third albums, Rio and Seven And The Ragged Tiger, brought hits including My Own Way, Save A Prayer, The Reflex and Union Of The Snake.

At the height of his fame, Taylor dealt with addiction.

In an article for the Daily Mail, he said: “By that first Christmas with Duran Duran, I was taking cocaine. I was introduced to it by one of the older lads at the club, who used to hang around in our circle.

“It was only much later that my occasional use turned into regular abuse. But that night, a little timebomb had started ticking away inside me.”

Taylor was front and centre during their performance at Live Aid in 1985, later recalling it simply as a “dam fine day out (sic).”

Escalating tensions within the band led to a hiatus that year and Live Aid became the last time all five played together for more than a decade.

He released his first solo debut album, Thunder, in 1987.

Taylor would eventually reunite with Duran Duran in 2004 for a sold-out world tour and their 11th album, Astronaut.