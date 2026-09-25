Reports say Manchester City have been found guilty of nearly all 115 counts relating to the Premier League’s financial regulations.

Rodri says no one can take away the ‘deserved’ success of Manchester City . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Rodri says nobody can take away Manchester City players’ success and still believes in his former club’s innocence despite reports that they have been found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules.

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The football world was rocked on Friday afternoon when it was reported that the club had been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges laid by the league in February 2023. City have always strenuously denied the charges and a spokesperson said that “significant elements” of their legal case with the Premier League are still to be completed. Rodri ended his medal-laden spell at the Etihad Stadium in the summer and did not avoid the topic at a press conference on Friday evening, nominally previewing Spain’s Nations League opener against England. Read more: Manchester City found guilty of 114 Premier League rule break charges Read more: 'Hard to argue' with questions over Cole Palmer’s commitment, says Thomas Tuchel

Spain's Rodri during a press conference at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Alamy

“We have faced something similar back in 2020, we had a similar judicial process,” the Barcelona midfielder said. “Different accusation but similar process. “There as well in the first instance we were found guilty, but we believed in the club and the innocence that the club maintained and in the end we ended up acquitted. “So, I believe in the justice system, and I believe in the innocence of the club.” Rodri was referencing how City successfully overturned a two-year ban from European football imposed by UEFA after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. But the potential for sanctions in this case could be severe, raising questions about the club’s achievements – some of which were achieved at Wembley, where he spoke on the eve of the England game.

'Perhaps even relegation...'



Football writer @ed_aarons tells @TomSwarbrick1 the charges against Man City represent 'the end of an era of domination' for the English club. pic.twitter.com/pDZ16txUjK — LBC (@LBC) September 25, 2026

Asked if such talk hurts after having achieved so much with City, Rodri said: “For us, the players, it is a different thing than for you guys. I can understand all kind of opinions, and it is something that now is big. “But we always tried to think in a positive way, when you live that club daily and the people who have worked hard all these years to have all the success we had. “Not only Pep (Guardiola) and the players but all the structure, from the owners to the guys who worked daily. “What we did, they cannot take it out of us. It is something that is not paid by money, it is paid with effort, with partnership and with being shoulder to shoulder every day. “We had a lot of success over the years and here in Wembley, so I can tell you everything was deserved and I’m glad I could live one of the best eras of English football.” Rodri seemed unruffled by Friday’s news and retains faith in the City hierarchy. “No, they always tell us the confidence they have on their innocence and when you look (in) to someone’s eyes and talk in that way,” he added. “We have the example of 2020 that the process was the same, and at the end nothing happened. We were very calm in this way. You never saw the team nervous about these kind of things. “Nowadays I’m not saying it’s going to say normal, but many teams or some teams go through these kinds of situations, and it’s part of football today. Everyone has to follow the rules, and for me that’s great. “But they always expressed the confidence that they never did something wrong, and we believe in that. That’s the thing. “Until the moment they are proved wrong, we believe in the club. I’ve been there, I know how they work, and how they co-operate.”