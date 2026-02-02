Manchester City midfielder Rodri has said referees "have to be neutral" as he criticised the decision to allow Tottenham’s first goal in Sunday’s 2-2 draw.

Tottenham forward Solanke appeared to kick through the back of Marc Guehi’s leg to score and even though VAR reviewed the incident, it deemed no foul was committed.

Dominic Solanke was credited with two goals, including a sensational backheel effort in the 70th minute, but it was his first eight minutes into the second period which left Rodri and boss Pep Guardiola furious.

City looked set to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League back to four points after they raced into a two-goal first-half lead, but Spurs produced a spirited fightback.

City had VAR decisions go against them in matches with Newcastle, Manchester United and Wolves in January, and Rodri appeared to question whether officials were being fair.

The Spain midfielder told Australian broadcaster Stan Sport: “I know we won too much and the people don’t want us to win but the referee has to be neutral and for me honestly, it’s not fair.

“It’s not fair because we work so hard in these situations and now to make these decisions, we have to move on.

“Of course you need to come back but at the end, when everything is finished, we are frustrated because it’s so clear the foul. He kicked the leg and of course with the push of the action on the ball, the ball goes in.

“We have to pay attention to these little things otherwise it’s going to be difficult for everyone because this league is like this – it’s about small details and everything counts, so I think today is a very tough day for us in this sense.”

City were denied a goal by VAR in their 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Newcastle and then Diogo Dalot avoided a red card for a challenge on Jeremy Doku as Guardiola’s side lost the Manchester derby.

And Rodri – a week on from referee Farai Hallam declining to award City a penalty against Wolves despite being told to review the incident on the pitchside monitor – fumed at this latest decision.

He said: “I don’t know how to feel. Now I see the images. On the pitch you don’t see. It’s a clear foul in the first action of the goal.

“It’s a clear foul and VAR is (there) for a reason. These small details make the difference. We’re trying to do our best, it’s the first goal they scored and maybe if they don’t score the goal, we win the game.

“It’s one game and another game and it’s not possible. And honestly I never speak about referees, I respect their job massively, but they have to pay attention to these things. He’s kicked the leg. It’s so clear, it’s so clear.

“He anticipated the leg of Marc and it’s a clear foul, but it’s not today, it’s two or three games in a row and I don’t know why, honestly.”

A statement by Premier League Match Centre on Sunday read: “The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge by Solanke on Guehi deemed not to be a foul as Solanke played the ball.

“The goal accreditation panel has adjudged the goal to be a Solanke goal.”