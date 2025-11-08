Rodrigo Paz sworn in as Bolivia's new president ending 20 years of one-party rule
Paz beat his far more prominent right-wing opponent in Bolivia's presidential run-off last month
Conservative politician Rodrigo Paz has been sworn in as Bolivia's new president, ushering in a new era for the nation after nearly 20 years of one-party rule.
Mr Paz took the oath of office before politicians and foreign leaders, raising his right hand before a Bible and a cross.
The inauguration of Mr Paz, 58, has generated anticipation among Bolivians weary of the severe fuel shortages and high food prices that have come to characterise the country's worst economic crisis in 40 years.
To widespread surprise, he beat his far more prominent right-wing opponent, former president Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga, in Bolivia's presidential run-off last month.
In his first speech as President, Mr Paz said: “The country we inherited is devastated … morally and materially indebted, with endless lines for fuel and empty markets.”
“Bolivia is rejoining the world, never again isolated. Never again will the country be held hostage by an ideology; ideology doesn’t put food on the table," he said.
Paz has vowed to restore ties with the United States.
The presidents of Argentina, Javier Milei; Chile, Gabriel Boric; Ecuador, Daniel Noboa; Uruguay, Yamandú Orsi; and Paraguay, Santiago Peña attended the inauguration.