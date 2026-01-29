Teenager found dead at top UK girls school after 'sudden and unexplained' death
A letter was reportedly distributed to parents this morning telling them the "heartbreaking news" which has "come as a terrible shock"
Police are looking into an "unexplained death" at an elite girls' school in Sussex.
Listen to this article
Police attended the £60,000-a-year Roedean School after "reports of concern for the welfare of a child".
She was "sadly declared dead at the scene" just after 6:30pm on Wednesday, Sussex Police told The Mirror.
A letter was reportedly distributed to parents this morning telling them the "heartbreaking news" which has "come as a terrible shock".
They said it is an "unimaginable tragedy for the girl's family".
Read More: Boy, 15, pleads guilty to random murder of Leo Ross, 12, after knife attack as he walked home from school
Read More: Paedophile ex-headteacher who boasted that he 'loved schoolgirls' spared jail
Pupils at the school are being offered support after the girl's death.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Emergency services were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a child at Roedean School in Roedean Way, Roedean, on Wednesday at 6.30pm.
"Officers attended and a 15-year-old girl, who was a pupil at the school, was sadly declared deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed. Enquiries are ongoing alongside the school, but there are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."
Roedean is one of the most prestigious girls' schools in the country.
Teaching girls aged 11 to 18, it is often dubbed the "Eaton for girls".