Police are looking into an "unexplained death" at an elite girls' school in Sussex.

Police attended the £60,000-a-year Roedean School after "reports of concern for the welfare of a child".

She was "sadly declared dead at the scene" just after 6:30pm on Wednesday, Sussex Police told The Mirror.

A letter was reportedly distributed to parents this morning telling them the "heartbreaking news" which has "come as a terrible shock".

They said it is an "unimaginable tragedy for the girl's family".

