The former player returned to the scene of his eight men's singles victories and stuck around for the whole day of tennis

The 44-year-old returned to the scene of his eight men's singles victories and stuck around for the whole day of tennis. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Roger Federer sat all alone in Wimbledon's Royal Box on Monday after stars deserted Centre Court.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Swiss tennis legend stuck around for all of the day's tennis, earning him admiration and respect from the crowds. Picture: Getty

Federer stayed on to watch British wildcard Arthur Fery's four-hour long clash with Grigor Dimitrov. An ebullient Fery paid breathless tribute to his beaming hero Federer, describing him as the "greatest of all time". Speaking on court after the sensational five-set match, he gushed: “We’ve got probably the greatest of all time watching over there, I saw him and now playing here in front of all you guys and winning and having the support is unbelievable.” Several stars left the Royal Box for a break after Fery's thumping win.

Federer beamed as Fery paid tribute to the 'greatest' tennis player . Picture: Getty

An ebullient Fery paid breathless tribute to his beaming hero Federer . Picture: Getty