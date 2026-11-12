Drummer Roger Taylor has left Duran Duran to retire from music nearly 50 years after joining the new wave band due to worsening tinnitus.

The 66-year-old shared the news in an emotional statement on Instagram on Thursday, stating that leaving the band he has been part of since 1979 was his "hardest decision".

Taylor joined the band not long after its formation and was part of their 1980s success but left halfway through the decade due to intense touring leaving him drained. He later rejoined the band full-time in 2001.

Other band members, Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and the unrelated John Taylor are set to continue as Duran Duran although they have not announced whether they will seek a new drummer.

Roger Taylor said: “This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years.

"But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I’ve reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors."

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