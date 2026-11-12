Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor, 66, retires from band after health update
Founding member steps back after nearly 50 years of keeping the beat for band
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Drummer Roger Taylor has left Duran Duran to retire from music nearly 50 years after joining the new wave band due to worsening tinnitus.
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The 66-year-old shared the news in an emotional statement on Instagram on Thursday, stating that leaving the band he has been part of since 1979 was his "hardest decision".
Taylor joined the band not long after its formation and was part of their 1980s success but left halfway through the decade due to intense touring leaving him drained. He later rejoined the band full-time in 2001.
Other band members, Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and the unrelated John Taylor are set to continue as Duran Duran although they have not announced whether they will seek a new drummer.
Roger Taylor said: “This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years.
"But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I’ve reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors."
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Duran Duran had a busy summer of playing shows and festivals, having released their 16th album Danse Macabre in 2023. A highlight for the band was headlining BST in London's Hyde Park.
A joint statement from Le Bon, John Taylor and Rhodes read: “Roger is our brother. His drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning and having him back with us since 2001 has been incredibly important to us all.
"We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. He will always be part of this family, while we continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band.”