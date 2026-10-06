Roger Waters and his son Harry have teamed up for a tour celebrating the music of Pink Floyd.

The tour will begin in Manchester on June 16 2027, with further stops scheduled for Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Sheffield, Southend, Brighton, Wolverhampton and London.

The band will perform selections from Pink Floyd albums The Dark Side of the Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977) and The Wall (1979).

Roger, 83, will direct the show while Harry, 49, as musical director, will lead the 10-piece band on B3 organ, piano and vocals.

Legacy – A Pink Floyd Show will see Harry and his band honour material from the group’s “golden era” from 1971 to 1979.

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Roger said: “These songs have meant so much to so many people for so many years and I’m excited for audiences to come together and experience them live again.

“Harry has assembled a terrific band and I can’t wait for fans around the world to see the special show we’ve created together.”

The production aims to recreate the original recordings as closely as possible.

For Harry, Legacy represents a new chapter in a musical relationship with his father that spans decades.

Growing up around Pink Floyd, Harry said the music was part of a much broader musical education.

Harry said: “I fell in love with the music immediately.

“It really had an impact on me, irrespective of any bias because it was dad’s music. I still love it deeply to this day.

“Collaborating with dad on this new production is such an honour and I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to bring this music to fans old and new, around the world.”

Pink Floyd formed in London in 1965 and released their first album, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, two years later.

They are one of the bestselling music artists of all time and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1996 and the UK Music Hall Of Fame in 2005.

The production is expected to play more than 100 performances across North America and Europe in 2027.

Tickets for the UK tour go on sale on Friday October 9 at 12pm from the venues and BookingsDirect.com, following a venue and agent pre-sale from Thursday October 8 at 12pm.