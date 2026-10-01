OpenAI said it was "aware of reports of OpenAI models attempting to access publicly available information from Canadian government websites."

The agents attempted to access Library and Archives Canada on May 28 and June 9, Transluce said in a blog post. Transluce said it disclosed the action to the Canadian government on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

AI agents tried to hack into a Canadian government website, a tech research firm said, casting the effort as a failed hacking attempt, while Canada said there were no indications its systems were compromised.

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AI research firm Transluce said the attempts exhibited tactics "consistent with prior observed agent activity that we have attributed to OpenAI in a similar timeframe." But it added that it was not confidently attributing these attempts to OpenAI. The agents attempted to access Library and Archives Canada on May 28 and June 9, Transluce said in a blog post. Transluce said it disclosed the action to the Canadian government on Monday. Read more: AI hacking incidents heighten risks to financial security, Bank of England warns Read more: Rogue OpenAI agent hacked Australian government website in world first security breach

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said on Tuesday it was aware of reports of suspected AI agent activity. "There is no indication that government systems have been compromised at this time," it said in a statement. "We do not confidently attribute these attempts to OpenAI, but they exhibit tactics consistent with prior observed agent activity that we have attributed to OpenAI in a similar timeframe," Transluce said. OpenAI said it was "aware of reports of OpenAI models attempting to access publicly available information from Canadian government websites." A spokesperson said OpenAI was reviewing the reported findings and had provided an initial briefing to Canadian officials conducting the government's review.