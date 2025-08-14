'There was blood everywhere': Mother tells of horror moment rollercoaster derails injuring 13 children
A mother has told LBC of the terrifying moment a rollercoaster derailed at a fairground in South Wales, injuring thirteen children and an adult.
Emergency services were called to Coney Beach pleasure park in Porthcawl, Bridgend County on Wednesday evening after the incident involving the Wacky Worm ride.
Rebecca Eccleston, 22 from Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan was there with friends and family when the rear cart seemingly left the tracks, dislodging a barricade which then fell on her son, who was in a pram.
"We were all standing by the ride because my best mate's child was on it.
"All of a sudden, there was a bang and the safety barrier had actually fallen on my pram, with my child still inside. He's only one.", she said.
Rebecca went on to describe how the barrier hit a friend first, taking the momentum out of the force before it crashed into the stroller.
"He's only come out with bruises, thankfully."
Pictures posted on social media appear to show the rear car of the attraction, described on the park's website as a "small introductory roller coaster", raised in the air.
Footage posted online shortly after the incident also shows adults climbing on the tracks in an attempt to help the children off the ride.
Rebecca told LBC: "We looked up, then all we saw was the ride crash and all the kids trapped, screaming.
"There was blood everywhere. A child has lost his teeth.
"It was horrendous."
Seven patients were taken to hospital by ambulance, while a trauma centre was set up at the site to help others who were injured.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Coney Beach said: "Due to an incident on a third-party ride not owned by Coney Beach, we were instructed by the police to clear the site for further investigation.
"We apologise for the disruption and will be providing refunds to affected guests as soon as possible.
"We will be releasing instructions on refunds shortly.
"We thank you for your cooperation."
In a statement on social media, South Wales Police said: "Officers were called to Coney Beach Amusement Park, Porthcawl, Bridgend at around 5:50pm this evening (Wednesday August 13) following an accident involving one of the rides.
"At this time we have confirmed that 13 children and one adult have sustained minor injuries.
"Some of these have required hospital treatment.
"The amusement park will remain closed tomorrow while officers and health and safety personnel carry out their investigation.
"Please continue to avoid the area to allow Emergency Services access."
Coney Beach amusement park, which has been on the site for more than 100 years, is set to permanently close in October to make way for a housing and retail development.