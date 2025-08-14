Footage posted online shortly after the incident also shows adults climbing on the tracks in an attempt to help the children off the ride. Picture: Rebecca Eccleston

By Mike Hughes - LBC Wales

A mother has told LBC of the terrifying moment a rollercoaster derailed at a fairground in South Wales, injuring thirteen children and an adult.

Emergency services were called to Coney Beach pleasure park in Porthcawl, Bridgend County on Wednesday evening after the incident involving the Wacky Worm ride. Rebecca Eccleston, 22 from Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan was there with friends and family when the rear cart seemingly left the tracks, dislodging a barricade which then fell on her son, who was in a pram. "We were all standing by the ride because my best mate's child was on it.

Pictures posted on social media appear to show the rear car of the attraction, described on the parks website as a "small introductory roller coaster", raised in the air. Picture: Rebecca Eccleston.

"All of a sudden, there was a bang and the safety barrier had actually fallen on my pram, with my child still inside. He's only one.", she said. Rebecca went on to describe how the barrier hit a friend first, taking the momentum out of the force before it crashed into the stroller. "He's only come out with bruises, thankfully." Pictures posted on social media appear to show the rear car of the attraction, described on the park's website as a "small introductory roller coaster", raised in the air. Footage posted online shortly after the incident also shows adults climbing on the tracks in an attempt to help the children off the ride. Rebecca told LBC: "We looked up, then all we saw was the ride crash and all the kids trapped, screaming. "There was blood everywhere. A child has lost his teeth. "It was horrendous." Seven patients were taken to hospital by ambulance, while a trauma centre was set up at the site to help others who were injured.

13 children were injured in the incident. Picture: Rebecca Eccleston