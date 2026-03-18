Rolls-Royce has dropped its plans to become an all-electric brand by 2030, in a change of direction under its new chief executive.

When the company launched its all-electric Spectre in 2022, then-boss Torsten Müller-Ötvös said Rolls-Royce would stop making cars with internal combustion engines by the end of the decade.

At the time, he also set targets for the Spectre to make up 20 per cent of annual sales in the near term and 70 per cent by 2028.

Mr Müller-Ötvös said: "By the end of 2030 we will no longer be in the business of producing vehicles with internal combustion engines."

However, The Times reports, his successor, Chris Brownridge, has now abandoned that goal - saying the landscape has changed and some customers still want traditional engines.

"For every client that loves an electric vehicle there is one who does not," Mr Brownridge said.

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