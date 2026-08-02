'All-British’ fighter jet forced to use American engine after Rolls-Royce-BAE Systems bust-up
BAE’s decision means that while Rolls-Royce is collaborating with the US and Germany, it remains absent from Britain's own flagship effort
An “all-British” autonomous fighter jet is now expected to use an American engine after a cost-related clash between defence giants BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce.
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The Brontanax drone is an autonomous drone, being pitched as the only domestic candidate for the RAF’s “loyal wingman” drone programme - machinery designed to fly alongside fighter jets to provide protection.
However, despite a list of over 70 British firms involved in the development of the Brontanax, Rolls-Royce is notably missing from the contributors.
It is understood that the company was excluded from the project, led by BAE Systems, after a dispute between the two companies over pricing.
Rolls-Royce's small demonstrator engine, Orpheus, is planned to be marketed to militaries around the world for use in loyal-wingman drones, but has been deemed to expensive by BAE Systems.
In talks over the engine, sources also accused Rolls-Royce of not "lean[ing] in" fully to the project.
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Revealed just last week, the Brontanax is competing against alternatives largely made in the US.
But sources speaking to the Telegraph are now claiming the drone will depend on a more cost-effective power system, sourced from US rival Williams International.
BAE’s decision means that while Rolls-Royce is collaborating with the US and Germany on their foreign drone programmes, it remains absent from Britain's own flagship effort.
The news comes as Rolls-Royce is already stuck in a dispute with the Government over funding for a new engine for short-haul planes domestically.
Asked why his company was not working on the Brontanax, Tufan Erginbilgic, the chief executive of Rolls-Royce, said: “You should ask BAE that, but it’s a demonstrator.
“I expect these two great companies to work on this. How we ended up here, I don’t want to speculate. But going forward, that opportunity definitely exists."
He added that he expected Rolls to "lead" on sovereign propulsion capability in autonomous machinery as they have a capability "better than some others".
Despite the dispute, Mr Erginbilgic added that Rolls retained a “very close” relationship with BAE.