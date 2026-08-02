An “all-British” autonomous fighter jet is now expected to use an American engine after a cost-related clash between defence giants BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce.

The Brontanax drone is an autonomous drone, being pitched as the only domestic candidate for the RAF’s “loyal wingman” drone programme - machinery designed to fly alongside fighter jets to provide protection.

However, despite a list of over 70 British firms involved in the development of the Brontanax, Rolls-Royce is notably missing from the contributors.

It is understood that the company was excluded from the project, led by BAE Systems, after a dispute between the two companies over pricing.

Rolls-Royce's small demonstrator engine, Orpheus, is planned to be marketed to militaries around the world for use in loyal-wingman drones, but has been deemed to expensive by BAE Systems.

In talks over the engine, sources also accused Rolls-Royce of not "lean[ing] in" fully to the project.

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