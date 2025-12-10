Rolls Royce hauled off Mayfair street in council supercar parking 'crackdown'
Westminster Council have admitted that parking fines aren't failing to deter wealthy drivers from parking illegally
A £250,000 Saudi-registered Rolls Royce has been towed from a Mayfair street as Westminster Council launches a crackdown on luxury car owners who routinely park illegally in central London.
The supercar was lifted from Grosvenor Square on Tuesday after the council admitted that issuing £160 penalty charge notices (PCNs) had failed to deter wealthy residents for parking illegally.
The council has been inundated with complaints from residents about guests at the Chancery Rosewood hotel, on the site of the former US Embassy in Grosvenor Square, parking their vehicles illegally on the footway outside the hotel.
The council said fines were proving pointless because many of the vehicles carry foreign plates, making it almost impossible to recover costs, while their owners are so affluent that penalties have little impact.
The authority deployed a tow truck to remove the Rolls Royce several streets away.
Other high-end motors were moved voluntarily after officials approached their owners.
Max Sullivan, Westminster’s cabinet member for streets, said: “Those on foot shouldn’t have to run a gauntlet of illegally and selfishly parked supercars when trying to walk around Westminster.
"We will not tolerate dangerous pavement parking, whether it’s a Lime bike or a Lamborghini.”
The move comes amid wider efforts in central London to clamp down on disruptive supercar behaviour.
In neighbouring Kensington and Chelsea, noise-detecting cameras have been installed to target drivers revving high-powered engines late at night, with fines ranging from £100 to £1,000.