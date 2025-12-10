A £250,000 Saudi-registered Rolls Royce has been towed from a Mayfair street as Westminster Council launches a crackdown on luxury car owners who routinely park illegally in central London.

The supercar was lifted from Grosvenor Square on Tuesday after the council admitted that issuing £160 penalty charge notices (PCNs) had failed to deter wealthy residents for parking illegally.

The council has been inundated with complaints from residents about guests at the Chancery Rosewood hotel, on the site of the former US Embassy in Grosvenor Square, parking their vehicles illegally on the footway outside the hotel.

The council said fines were proving pointless because many of the vehicles carry foreign plates, making it almost impossible to recover costs, while their owners are so affluent that penalties have little impact.

The authority deployed a tow truck to remove the Rolls Royce several streets away.

