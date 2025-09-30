Five men who were part of a criminal group that defrauded victims out of £2.37 million have been jailed. Picture: Surrey Police

By Flaminia Luck

Five men who were part of a criminal group that defrauded victims out of £2.37 million including through the use of fake dating profiles have been jailed.

Fawaz Ali, 27, Ebenezer Tackie, 42, Michael Quartey, 28, Kwabena Edusei, 37, and George Melseaux, 40, were all sentenced on Tuesday at Guildford Crown Court for their roles in the scheme, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. Edusei and others created fake profiles and fictional biographies on dating websites to trick the victims, using flirtatious language to manipulate people into thinking they were in a genuine loving relationship, according to the CPS. The relationships formed similar patterns, with contact beginning on the websites before moving to WhatsApp with occasional video or voice calls but no in-person meetings, Surrey Police said. At an early stage, the relationships developed into declarations of love and commitment, but with a business transaction to be completed before any meeting could take place, according to the force. The fraudsters tricked victims, who were mainly female, into sending money on the understanding that it would be paid back with interest once a lucrative business venture was completed, police added.

Five members of the OCG have been jailed. Picture: Surrey Police

Money was also requested for other apparent emergencies including the loss of a wallet or legal bills which had to be paid before the individual could return to the UK. These requests were often supported by false documents, passports, legal letters and photographs, with the group coercing and controlling their victims through exploiting their vulnerabilities, the force added. Victims sent money to the men's bank accounts or in cash through the post with the fraud being repeated many times until they had no money left or became suspicious, stopped making payments and alerted the authorities, the CPS said. The majority of transactions took place in the UK, with some overseas victims identified throughout Europe, the US and Australia, police said. Those managing the false identities then used a network of individuals running multiple bank accounts to launder the proceeds of the romance fraud and other forms of criminality. There were 40 confirmed victims of the romance scam but the total number of suspected victims of fraud was 99, according to the CPS. The total amount of funds lost by victims through romance fraud specifically is estimated to be around £1.8 million, police said. Edusei, 37, from East Finchley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud in relation to operating at least one of the false identities and was later found guilty of operating a further three false identities. He also pleaded guilty to money laundering the proceeds of romance fraud, making articles for use in fraud and possession of identification documents for improper use and was sentenced to seven years and 10 months in prison, police said. Melseaux, 41, from Hounslow, pleaded guilty to money laundering in relation to receiving money directly from romance fraud victims and through other members of the organised crime group and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. Ali, from London, was found guilty of one count of money laundering in relation to receiving money from a romance fraud victim and one count of money laundering of hundreds of thousands of pounds from other forms of fraudulent activity following a trial at Guildford Crown Court. The 27-year-old was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison. Following the same trial, Quartey, 38, from London, and Tackie, 42, from Alton, were found guilty of two counts of money laundering each in relation to receiving money directly from romance fraud victims through other members of the organised crime group. Quartey was jailed for five years and six months, and Tackie for four years and six months, police said.

The five were jailed at Guildford Crown Court. Picture: Alamy