The brothers were arrested in Miami on July 18 after the UK requested their extradition

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania. Picture: Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Romanian prosecutors have officially indicted Andrew Tate for trafficking minors, money laundering, sex with a minor and witness tampering.

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His brother Tristan has been indicted for complicity. The brothers were arrested in Miami on July 18 after the UK requested their extradition. The brothers, who have ​dual US and British citizenship, have denied any wrongdoing. The former kickboxers have built a large online following promoting their views on masculinity and wealth. Andrew Tate, 39, has previously described himself as a misogynist. Mainly based in Romania since 2017, they have been under criminal investigation in the country on charges including human trafficking since December 2022. They have denied all wrongdoing. Read more: Tate brothers' lawyer claims $14m supercars and $50m yacht were rented, while passports were 'cardboard props' Read more: What charges are Andrew and Tristan Tate facing?

Romanian prosecutors said the Tates recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage, before forcing them to produce pornographic content for a webcam business. "We will examine every aspect of (the indictment) with the same level of scrutiny and we will challenge any evidential, procedural or legal deficiencies through the appropriate judicial process," a Romanian lawyer for the Tates, Eugen Vidineac, said in a statement. "Our clients continue to reject the allegations against them."

Andrew Tate (left) poses for a photo while entering the Court of Appeal on October 15, 2024 in Bucharest, Romania. Picture: Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images

The spokesperson for the Romanian anti-organized crime prosecuting unit DIICOT — which is investigating the Tates — said it was not immediately clear whether the unit will seek their extradition from the United States. The Tates can be tried in absentia in Romania, but the trial will not start immediately. Under Romanian law, the indictment gets sent to a preliminary court chamber, where a judge will inspect the case files to ensure legality. While the law states that the preliminary chamber judge has 60 days to finalise the report, indictments routinely take significantly longer. At a hearing in Miami federal court last week, Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis declined to rule immediately on the Tate brothers' request for bail, meaning they will remain in federal custody until she issues her ruling.

Federal prosecutors argued they would pose a danger to the community if released. After the Tates testified, prosecutor Abbie Waxman showed the court a video of Andrew Tate saying, “slap, slap, grab, choke, shut up bitch, sex.” "They promote incredible violence against women," Waxman said. "It is not a character, it is who they are." LBC exclusively revealed that the brothers have been referred to Counter Terrorism Police after they visited Russia and took part in military training, in what a Conservative MP says could be a breach of British foreign influence laws. Alicia Kearns has written to the Home Office and referred the matter to Counter Terrorism Policing, arguing there are grounds to examine whether the brothers were required to register under the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), part of the National Security Act. A representative for the brothers told LBC that they deny any wrongdoing.

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (3rd R) and his brother Tristan Tate (2nd R) arrive handcuffed and escorted by police at a courthouse in Bucharest on January 10, 2023. Picture: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

The Tates recruited dozens of women to work for a webcam pornography business starting in 2014, and later ran online courses called "Hustler's University," prosecutors with the Miami U.S. Attorney's office said in an August 10 court filing. On the witness stand on Thursday, both Tate brothers testified that they were playing characters online when they made crude posts. "Top G is a caricature," Andrew Tate said, referring to an online moniker that he called a "hyperbolic character." "I do this to shake men out of apathy," he said. Tristan Tate, 38, testified that his brother's outlandish comedy "makes him go viral." "He’s the only person in the world who is judged by a character that he plays," Tristan Tate said.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania. Picture: Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images

At the hearing, the brothers wore beige prison garb and sported beards. The Tates' defence lawyers proposed that Louis release them on the condition that they post bond, surrender their passports and submit to location monitoring. Earlier, the mother of one of Andrew Tate's children, Natasha Sesay, said his sometimes provocative comments online did not reflect who he truly was. "It’s a very different character between the person that you see online and the person I know," said Sesay, who is expecting another one of his children next month. On cross-examination by Waxman, Sesay acknowledged that Andrew Tate paid for her home in Dubai as well as luxury bags, shoes and jewellery.