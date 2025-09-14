Romanian airspace was breached by a Russian drone on Saturday night - forcing the Nato member nation to scramble fighter jets to intercept it.

Two F-16s tracked the drone until it left Nato airspace without causing any damage or casualties, according to Romanian foreign minister Toiu Oana.

The violation is the second time that Russian aircraft have entered Nato airspace in a week, after a separate incursion above Poland on Wednesday.

Ms Oana wrote on X: "People in Romania were never in danger but such actions by Russia are unacceptable and reckless.

"Romania condemns Russia’s behaviour and takes the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security.

"We are in constant contact with our EU and NATO partners and allies on the provocations of Russia, including this latest one.