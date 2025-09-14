Romania scrambles fighter jets after Russian drone invades airspace in latest Nato nation
Two F-16s tracked the drone until it left Nato airspace without causing any damage or casualties
Romanian airspace was breached by a Russian drone on Saturday night - forcing the Nato member nation to scramble fighter jets to intercept it.
Two F-16s tracked the drone until it left Nato airspace without causing any damage or casualties, according to Romanian foreign minister Toiu Oana.
The violation is the second time that Russian aircraft have entered Nato airspace in a week, after a separate incursion above Poland on Wednesday.
Ms Oana wrote on X: "People in Romania were never in danger but such actions by Russia are unacceptable and reckless.
"Romania condemns Russia’s behaviour and takes the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security.
"We are in constant contact with our EU and NATO partners and allies on the provocations of Russia, including this latest one.
"We need to effectively increase the cost of Russia’s blatantly illegal and provocative actions by rapidly adopting the 19th sanction package and the full spectrum of measures under NATO operation 'Eastern Sentry'. I will also raise Russia’s actions at UNGA, urging a strict international adherence to sanctions."
Poland was also forced to scramble Nato jets after Russian 'suicide' drones were detected entering its airspace en route to Ukraine.
It was described as an "unprecedented violation" of Polish airspace, the strikes mark the first direct intervention by the Nato alliance since the Ukraine war began in 2022.
Following the intervention shortly after midnight UK time, a Polish military command said "weapons have been used, and operations are underway to locate the downed targets" after its airspace was "repeatedly violated".
It marked a notable escalation in aggression by Russia, with Nato fighters deployed in neighbouring Slovakia and Romania following the aerial threat.