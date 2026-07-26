NATO said additional details of Sunday's incident were under investigation

A Romanian F-16 fighter jet pilot shot down a Russian drone over the Black Sea. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A Romanian F-16 fighter jet pilot shot down a Russian drone over the Black Sea, the defence ministry said on Sunday, the latest in a series of breaches of the NATO member's airspace that President Nicusor Dan called "inadmissible and intolerable".

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Romania shares a 650-km (400-mile) land border with Ukraine and Russian drones have repeatedly violated its airspace during the more than four-year Ukraine war. Moscow is now stepping up attacks on Ukrainian ports across the Danube River. Romania had not destroyed any of the drones until Friday when a Romanian pilot was able to safely bring one down in an uninhabited area. It has now shot down three drones in as many days. "It is inadmissible and intolerable for the Russian Federation to continue violating Romania's airspace, which is, at the same time, NATO airspace and European Union airspace," Dan wrote on X on Sunday. Read more: Pictured: Manhunt underway for 'Islamist' suspect after car ploughed into crowd at Berlin Pride killing at least one Read more: Iran war spreads to Red Sea and Caspian, but the Gulf is left quiet as US forgoes strikes

O nouă dronă a fost doborâtă în această dimineață, la ora 10:13, de un avion F-16 al Forțelor Aeriene Române, deasupra apelor teritoriale ale României, în zona Sulina–Chilia.



Îi felicit pe piloții români și pe echipele de la sol pentru profesionalismul, curajul și eficiența cu… — Nicușor Dan (@NicusorDanRO) July 26, 2026

"Such actions are unacceptable, and we treat them with the utmost seriousness, alongside our allies," he said. Moscow made no immediate public comment on the incidents. NATO said additional details of Sunday's incident were under investigation. "The shootdowns come as NATO, Romania, and other nations actively acquire ground-based interceptors to enhance allied and national air defence capabilities," said US Army Colonel Martin O'Donnell, spokesperson for NATO's military headquarters. Dan said Romania had identified Friday's drone as a Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicle commonly used by Russian forces and investigations of those shot down on Saturday and Sunday were ongoing.

Dmytro Chubenko (R), spokesperson of the Kharkiv prosecutor, and his assistant look at a Russian Shahed drone shot down by Ukraine's air defense forces, on April 30, 2025. Picture: Ivan SAMOILOV / AFP via Getty Images

Romania's foreign ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador "following these repeated violations". And Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan called the airspace breaches "unacceptable". The defence ministry said that, in Sunday's incident, the drone was shot down safely, 12 km northeast of the coastal town of Sulina above territorial waters. "Romania will continue to firmly defend its sovereignty and airspace but these provocations must stop," Romanian Defence Minister Radu Miruta said on his Facebook page.