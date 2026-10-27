Romania shares a border with Ukraine, and centrist president Nicușor Dan claimed the country is the target of a hybrid war waged by Russia to destabilise nations that support Kyiv.

Moscow’s attacks vary from drone incursions into Romanian airspace to cyberattacks. Picture: MIKHAIL METZEL/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Romania's Intelligence Service said on Monday it had unearthed a Russian sabotage network, which it believed to be responsible for a fire in September at an industrial site near a state-owned weapons company.

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Romania shares a border with Ukraine, and centrist president Nicușor Dan claimed the country is the target of a hybrid war waged by Russia to destabilise nations that support Kyiv. Moscow’s attacks vary from drone incursions into Romanian airspace to cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, acts of sabotage and attacks on cargo vessels near Romanian waters, the president said. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations. Read more: Putin to meet Iran and Qatar in Moscow Read more: Ukraine to meet Russia and US in trilateral summit, Zelenskyy announces

A police man patrols the access road to the border between Ukraine and Romania, in Siret. Picture: UCG/Getty

Romanian organised crime prosecutors confirmed they are seeking two Belarusian suspects apprehended in Germany and one Ukrainian detained in Poland to be extradited – all of whom were suspected of involvement in the arson case. The Intelligence Service said all three were part of the network coordinated by Russia, whose coordinators had assigned it targets including "state and private weapons production facilities, as well as other objectives of military and industrial interest". A year ago, Poland and Romania detained eight people suspected of involvement in a Russian plan to send exploding parcels to Ukraine.

Nicusor Dan claimed the country is the target of a hybrid war waged by Russia to destabilise nations that oppose its war against Kyiv. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty