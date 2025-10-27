Five members of a Romanian grooming gang have been jailed for raping and sexually exploiting vulnerable women in Scotland.

Four men and one woman denied any wrongdoing but were found guilty at a trial at the High Court in Glasgow in January.

It follows a Police Scotland investigation into sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and drug supply in Dundee.

The gang members supplied the women with alcohol and class A drugs at parties before coercing them into sexual activity.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell told Sky News that the gang got the victims addicted to drugs to control them.

Gang leader Mircea Marian Cumpanasoiu, 38, was handed a 24-year extended sentence on Monday, with 20 years in jail and four years on licence.

Remus Stan, 35, was sentenced to 12 years in jail; Catalin Dobre, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in jail; Cristian Urlateanu, 41, was handed a 20-year extended sentence, with 18 years in jail and two years on licence; and Alexandra Bugonea, 35, was sentenced to eight years in jail.

