A worker who spent 11 hours trapped under the rubble of a collapsed medieval tower in Rome has died.

Crowds cheered when crews freed the 66-year-old man and stretchered him into an ambulance.

Sadly, the man is understood to have gone into cardiac arrest on the way to hospital.

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni has sent her condolences to the man's family.

The 13th century building, the Torre dei Conti in the Imperial Forums near the Colosseum, collapsed during renovation work.

Three other workers inside were evacuated, with one taken to hospital in critical condition.