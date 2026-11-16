Romelu Lukaku has retired from Belgium, having become the fifth-highest goalscorer in international football history.

Lukaku had also missed Thursday's win over Turkey with a hip injury, so he played for the final time against France on October 5 and scored his 94th and final goal in a win over Turkey on October 2.

The 33-year-old finished his Belgium career on the bench as an unused substitute in his country's 4-1 Nations League win over Italy in Brussels.

Lukaku, who will continue his club career in Turkey for Fenerbahce, is the latest high-profile player to have called it a day on the international stage, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both recently retiring.

"These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team... I went through every emotion possible," Lukaku wrote on Instagram about his retirement.

"To the Belgium fans, thank you for the support you gave our team. I am proud to have represented my country in four World Cups and three European Championships.

"I will never forget those moments. I'm at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I'm grateful."

He departs as one of the top international scorers ever. Here is the list of the all-time leaderboard.