Romeo Beckham ‘liked’ an Instagram post stating that ‘Nicola Peltz is the problem’ amid the ongoing feud between the families.

Reacting to a video from pop culture influencer Ash Cantley on Instagram claiming that “Victoria and David are trying to rescue their son,” Romeo dropped a ‘like’ on the clip.

In the video, Ash says: “I take it all back. Nicola is the problem. Victoria and David are trying to rescue their son, I think Nicola forced him to make that statement.

“I saw an interview with Victoria, and she was like "I'm a girls' girl, I love girls, that's why I have the business I have, and you have to be a real a-hole for me not to like you".

“And I was like "oh yeah Nicola's an a**hole.”

Romeo previously took a public swipe at Brooklyn when Cruz shared a scathing video on TikTok, which he later deleted.

This week, Brooklyn unfollowed the Beckhams’ close friend Gordon Ramsay after he advised him not to “forget where he came from”.

On Saturday, Gordon said he thinks the ‘penny will drop’ soon for Brooklyn and he said that David and Victoria have been outstanding parents.

“Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit, our relationship is solid. I love him – his heart is incredible,” he told The Sun.

“But it's hard, isn't it, when you're infatuated? Love is blind. It's easy to get up on that rollercoaster, and get carried away. But it will come back.”