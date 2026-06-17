The force also found a dog loose in the vehicle, police confirmed, as a female sat using her phone in the passenger seat

Romeo Beckham was handed a fine and penalty points after being pulled over by police. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Romeo Beckham was pulled over by police after being caught scrolling on his phone behind the wheel of his Porsche 911, it's been revealed – with his dog loose in the car.

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The 23-year-old model and son of the footballing icon was pulled over in Westminster last September after a police officer spotted him with both hands on his phone while stopped at a red light. Overseen by a judge on Thursday, Romeo was given three points on his license and slapped with a £440 fine. Police spotted a woman in the passenger seat who was also scrolling on her device, with officers noting an “unrestrained” dog in her lap, court papers reveal. In a statement, the officer said Beckham was “distracted” and did not have proper control of the supercar. It comes as the Beckham family feud appeared to deepen this week after Brooklyn took a fresh dig at his "heartbroken" parents in a World Cup advert branded "exploitative". Read more: Brooklyn Beckham widens rift with 'heartbroken' family over ‘exploitative’ World Cup advert Read more: Thomas Tuchel not ready to sing national anthem but says England job 'an honour'

Romeo Beckham, from left, Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and Harper Seven Beckham attend a ceremony honoring David Beckham with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. Picture: Alamy

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court last Thursday, Beckham was convicted of being a driver not in a position to have proper control, and issued with a £440 fine with three penalty points for his licence. He was also ordered by magistrate Phillip Jordan to pay £130 in costs and a £176 victim surcharge. The court case comes almost exactly seven years since his father, Sir David Beckham, was banned from driving for six months for using his mobile phone at the wheel. In that 2019 case, the former footballer admitted being on his phone in slow moving traffic in the West End, and told a court he would miss driving his children – Romeo, then 16, Cruz, then 14, and Harper, then seven – to school while serving the ban. Romeo Beckham, the second son of David and Victoria Beckham, was caught out by Metropolitan Police Pc Luke Short on September 16 last year, while waiting at a red traffic light in Victoria Street, Westminster, just before 11.20am. The officer said he passed the Porsche 911 Carrera and assessed the driver as being “distracted” due to the scene inside.

Romeo Beckham stopped by police after using phone behind wheel of Porsche 911. Picture: Alamy