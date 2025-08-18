Pictured: 'Kind and loving' woman fatally assaulted in east London - as police make fourth arrest amid murder probe
A fourth arrest has been made after a murder investigation was launched in Romford, Greater London, following the death of a "kind and loving" woman.
On Saturday August 16, police and the London Ambulance Service were alerted to a woman who had been assaulted in Chadwell Heath Lane, Romford at around 5.30am - who has since been identified as 27-year-old Zahwa Salah Mukhtar, the Met Police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency services - prompting a murder investigation.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on the evening of Sunday August 17 on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody.
This is in addition to a 35-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder, alongside a 21-year-old and 22-year-old who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All four men remain in police custody.
Ms Mukhtar’s family said in a statement: "Zahwa was a kind and loving person with high aspirations in life and her presence brought warmth to those around her.
"She was dearly loved by her family and friends.
"Zahwa’s tragic loss has left us heartbroken, and she will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
"Her memory will live on in our hearts forever."
The family are being supported by specially trained liaison officers.
Detective Superintendent Brian Hobbs said: "Our thoughts today are with the victim’s family and friends in light of this truly tragic event.
"Although we have now made arrests, local residents will continue to see an increased number of officers in and around the area while our investigative work is carried out.
"I would ask anyone who was in the area of Romford, who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, to speak to us."
If anyone witnessed anything linked to the crime, or has any information, they have been advised to contact police via 101 quoting 1625/16Aug. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.