A fourth arrest has been made after a murder investigation was launched in Romford, Greater London, following the death of a "kind and loving" woman.

On Saturday August 16, police and the London Ambulance Service were alerted to a woman who had been assaulted in Chadwell Heath Lane, Romford at around 5.30am - who has since been identified as 27-year-old Zahwa Salah Mukhtar, the Met Police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency services - prompting a murder investigation.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on the evening of Sunday August 17 on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody.

This is in addition to a 35-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder, alongside a 21-year-old and 22-year-old who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four men remain in police custody.

