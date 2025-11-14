The 40-year-old Al-Nassr striker was dismissed for elbowing defender Dara O'Shea with his side already trailing 2-0

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off as the Republic of Ireland kept their World Cup dream alive with a stunning 2-0 win in Dublin. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off as the Republic of Ireland kept their World Cup dream alive with a stunning 2-0 win in Dublin.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 40-year-old Al-Nassr striker was dismissed for elbowing defender Dara O'Shea with his side already trailing 2-0 at the Aviva Stadium, a day after Hallgrimsson had urged Swedish match official Glenn Nyberg not to allow him to referee the game. Hallgrimsson admitted he may have got into the legend's head during the match which will go down in Irish football history. Ronaldo spoke to the Icelander pointedly as he made his way off the pitch and asked afterwards what he had said, Hallgrimsson revealed: "He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee. "It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card. It had nothing to do with me - unless I got into his head." Read More: England comfortably beat Serbia 2-0 as Pickford beats clean sheet record that has stood since 1966 Read More: Jobe Bellingham to captain England U21s again as Lee Carsley backs young leader ahead of Ireland clash

Ronaldo spoke to the Icelander pointedly as he made his way off the pitch. Picture: Getty

Hallgrimsson admitted he may have got into the legend's head during the match which will go down in Irish football history. Picture: Getty

Asked further if he had spoken to the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star after the final whistle, Hallgrimsson added: "No, I think we spoke enough when he came off. "There was nothing to speak about. This was just a moment of a little silliness from him, I would say." Ireland were already in the driving seat when Ronaldo's 59th-minute rush of blood effectively ended their chances, his swinging arm prompting VAR official Pol van Boekel to send Nyberg to the pitchside monitor before he upgraded the yellow card he had initially awarded to red. Portugal boss Roberto Martinez said: "The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games - I think that just deserves credit - and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team.

AZ Alkmaar striker Parrott was Ireland's hero, heading home from close range after 17 minutes and then beating keeper Diogo Costa at his near post on the stroke of half-time. Picture: Getty