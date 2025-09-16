Ronnie O’Sullivan to miss British Open due to medical reasons
Ronnie O'Sullivan will not play in next week's British Open due to unspecified medical reasons, withdrawing just days before his opening match.
Ronnie is widely regarded as one of the best snooker players, having won the World Snooker Championship seven times.
He is currently ranked fourth in the world by the World Snooker Tour (WST).
The 49-year-old was set to play Sanderson Lam in next Monday's opening round but his withdrawal was announced by the WST on Tuesday.
O'Sullivan has not played since the Saudi Arabia Masters in mid-August and is also absent for this week's English Open.
He reached the final in that tournament, but lost 10-9 to Neil Robertson after a thrilling match.
A WST statement read: "Ronnie O'Sullivan has pulled out of next week's Unibet British Open for medical reasons.
"O'Sullivan was due to face Sanderson Lam in the opening round on Monday September 22nd at 7pm. He has been replaced in the draw by the highest available player from the 2025 Q School ranking list, Daniel Womersley.
"The tournament at Cheltenham Racecourse runs from September 22-28."
The exact nature of the medical condition is not clear.
O'Sullivan posted a video of himself going through some strenuous exercises on Monday, with the Instagram caption reading: "Exercise is so important to me. Not just for the body, but for my mindset too."