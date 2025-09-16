Ronnie O'Sullivan will not play in next week's British Open due to unspecified medical reasons, withdrawing just days before his opening match.

Ronnie is widely regarded as one of the best snooker players, having won the World Snooker Championship seven times.

He is currently ranked fourth in the world by the World Snooker Tour (WST).

The 49-year-old was set to play Sanderson Lam in next Monday's opening round but his withdrawal was announced by the WST on Tuesday.

