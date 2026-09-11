Championship leader Antonelli saw off Charles Leclerc by 0.113 seconds, with the latter half a tenth clear of team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the other Ferrari.

Arvid Lindblad's crashed car at Formula One's 'risky' Madrid circuit. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

George Russell was left trailing Kimi Antonelli in practice for the Spanish Grand Prix – as British rookie Arvid Lindblad crashed out at Formula One’s new “risky” and “car-killer” venue in Madrid.

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Championship leader Antonelli saw off Charles Leclerc by 0.113 seconds, with the latter half a tenth clear of team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the other Ferrari. Lindblad recorded the fourth best time, a place ahead of Russell, before he became the circuit’s first big victim. Lindblad, 19, lost control of his Racing Bulls through the long left-hander at Turn 13. He slammed into the barrier and sustained significant damage to his car. “I am sorry, everyone,” he said over the radio. “I am glad you are OK,” replied his relieved race engineer, Pierre Hamelin.

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, crashes during Free Practice 2 ahead of the Formula 1 Madrid Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy

Lindblad’s accident arrived after a number of drivers expressed their fears that the Madring street circuit – with its imposing concrete walls and high-speed corners – would lead to a series of accidents. Russell described it as the “riskiest” on the Formula One calendar and Max Verstappen, rightly it proved, predicted it would be a “car killer”. Lindblad's F1 crash comes after F2 Driver Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak slammed into Turn 19 during the F2 Free Practice session, with his car bursting into flames. The Thai driver escaped the vehicle without injury. Russell’s British media session inside Mercedes’ hospitality suite on Friday morning coincided with Formula Two driver Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak’s car bursting into flames after the Thai crashed at turn 19. Inthraphuvasak, 20, escaped without injury after leaping out of his burning car.

Championship leader Antonelli was fastest in the practice session. Picture: Alamy