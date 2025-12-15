Roomba maker iRobot has filed for bankruptcy in the US after the robotic vacuum cleaner firm came under pressure from cheaper rivals and Donald Trump's tariffs.

US-listed iRobot said on Sunday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of a restructuring that will see Shenzhen-based Picea Robotics – its lender and main supplier – acquire all of iRobot’s shares.

In bankruptcy documents, iRobot said: “The company has faced challenges arising from external market conditions including increased competition in the industry, rising inflation and expansive tariffs placed on countries where the robot products have been historically manufactured and produced.”

Trade tariffs imposed by US President Trump on goods entering the US from overseas has hiked costs to many firms, including iRobot, which need imports for product manufacturing.

This follows the collapse in January last year of Amazon’s planned takeover of iRobot in the face of opposition from EU competition regulators.

Amazon had agreed a proposed 1.7 billion US dollar (£1.3 billion) acquisition of iRobot in August 2022, but the European Commission said the deal could harm competition for iRobot’s rivals on Amazon’s online marketplace, particularly in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The investigation found it had concerns that Amazon could reduce the visibility of competitor products on its marketplace if the deal went through.

