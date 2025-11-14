A Turner Prize-nominated artist has launched an exhibition where the only artwork is a 10-tonne pile of discarded rope priced at £1 million.

LBC has tried to recreate the art ourselves, but with just 15 minutes to find the rope, rather than the eight months David Shrigley spent scouring the country for unwanted material.

Reporter Helen Hoddinott started with slightly bigger ropes to make the base, before piling more on top.

She said: "David Shrigley has described his million pound price tag as a provocation and said he'd be surprised if someone bought it. But I have more confidence in mine."

Shrigley spent months scouring the country for unwanted material to prove he really can get money for old rope.

All lengths gathered for the installation - from cruise liner mooring lines to slim cords used for crab and lobster pots - were treated and cleaned at Shrigley's studio to prepare it for public exhibition.

Read More: Builder cleared of stealing £270,000 Banksy print from central London gallery

Read More: National Gallery to allow individual sleepovers marking historic ‘first’ ahead of 200th anniversary