A round of 67 catapulted him into a share of the lead with American Sam Burns on five under

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the 18th green during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Defending champion Rory McIlroy basked in the warm Georgia sunshine and the glory of his return to Augusta to lay down a marker in his bid for rare back-to-back Masters wins with a share of the first-round lead.

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Following a nondescript seven holes in which he struggled with his driving, the Northern Irishman, seeking to become only the fourth man after Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Sir Nick Faldo to retain the green jacket, burst into life with five birdies in eight holes. A round of 67 catapulted him into a share of the lead with American Sam Burns on five under, two clear of 2018 champion Patrick Reed, Kurt Kitayama and Australian Jason Day. “I felt like I got a lot out of my round. It started pretty scrappy,” said the world number two. “I was hitting out of the trees a little bit the first seven holes and then started to string some good swings together from the eighth hole onwards and played those last 11 in five under. “I stayed really patient when I needed to. Honestly, I couldn’t have got a lot more out of my round. I feel like I leaned heavily on my experience out there to do that.” Read more: Andy Robertson to leave Liverpool at end of the season Read more: F1 drivers to test at Nürburgring after Iran war cancels Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix

McIlroy poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament. Picture: Getty

A brilliant approach to the long, steeply uphill eighth, brought his second birdie of the day and moved him back into red figures, and he hit it even closer at the next to turn in two under. That was two behind the then-leaders Reed and Burns but McIlroy pressed the accelerator from there. The saying in these parts is the Masters does not start until the back nine on a Sunday, but the defending champion shifted through the gears with a birdie at the 13th, the hole he doubled-bogeyed from 90 yards in his final round a year ago, having driven into the pine straw. He rolled in a six-foot birdie at the next before finding himself behind the same trees on the left-hand side of the 15th fairway from where he produced one of the shots of his career 12 months ago. There were too many trunks to go around this time, however, and he sensibly opted to go through and under, pitched to the back of the green and then holed a wicked, downhill curling putt for another birdie.

Sam Burns of the United States finished the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament in tied first place with McIlroy. Picture: Getty