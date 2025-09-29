American fans hurled abuse at the European side

Team Europe Captain Luke Donald with Rory McIlroy during the Ryder Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Rory McIlroy has condemned fan behaviour at the Ryder Cup as "unacceptable" as American golf fans hurled abuse at both him and his wife.

Rory McIlroy said they were subjected to "unacceptable and abusive behaviour" as Europe claimed victory at the golf tournament. His wife, Erica Stoll, was hit by a drink thrown by an American fan on the 7th tee at Bethpage during McIlroy's Saturday afternoon match alongside Shane Lowry. Europe won the Ryder Cup on Sunday after holding off a dramatic fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black. The European side were subjected to vitriolic verbal abuse, with fans shouting "f*** you Rory" and insults about Mr McIlroy and Ms Stoll's marriage. "It should be off-limits, but it wasn't this week," he said. "Erica is fine. She's a strong woman. She handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has. I love her and we're going to have a good time celebrating [this win]." Read more: Luke Donald accuses American fans of ‘crossing the line’ at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy of Europe looks on with his wife Erica by the 17th green during the Sunday singles matches. Picture: Getty

Mr Lowry said: "I was out there for two days with Erica McIlroy, and the amount of abuse that she received was astonishing." Mr McIlroy is usually loved by American fans, as he plays on the PGA Tour, but this week the crowd was more hostile. On Saturday, the abuse began as Europe opened up a seven-point lead. Mr McIlroy snapped and swore at a fan, who called out while he was getting into his stance. "I chirped back because it got to me a few times, but we tried to handle everything that came our way with class and poise, and for the most part, I felt like we did that," he said. "It was a rough week for all of us. But at the same time, we shut them up by our performance."

Rory McIlroy kisses his wife Erica Stoll on day three of the Ryder Cup. Picture: Alamy

Despite a late surge from the home side, who trailed by seven points heading into Sunday's singles session, Tyrrell Hatton got Europe over the line in match number 10 when he halved the hole with Collin Morikawa. His match-winning effort came after Shane Lowry earlier held his nerve to deliver the crucial half-point in his match with Russell Henley, taking Europe to an unassailable 14 and securing the trophy for Luke Donald’s side. After two dominant days at Bethpage State Park in New York, Europe entered the day in pole position to clinch the trophy with a score of 11.5 to the US's 4.5. However, the host side roared back into contention with a series of tight wins in front of a raucous crowd.

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe and wife Erica Stoll McIlroy arrive for the the Ryder Cup Teams' Welcome Dinner. Picture: Getty