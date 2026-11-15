McIlroy paid an emotional tribute to his father Gerry, who has been recovering in hospital following a double lung transplant at the end of September.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland holds up eight fingers to show his eighth title with the Race to Dubai trophy. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Rory McIlroy fought back tears on Sunday as he dedicated a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title to his father Gerry, who is recovering from a double lung transplant.

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McIlroy seized a second-place finish behind Tyrrell Hatton at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, enough to edge out Eugenio Chacarra. Spaniard Chacarra had held a slender 533.93-point lead over Masters champion McIlroy going into the season finale on Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course. McIlroy, though, overturned that deficit after a blemish-free fourth round of 67 saw him finish on 10 under par, on his own in second, to take a fifth successive Race to Dubai crown, matching Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight Order of Merit titles. Chacarra had needed to win the tournament to make sure he fended off McIlroy, as well as potentially several other big hitters in the chasing pack. However, a final round of 69, which featured six birdies but also three bogeys either side of the turn, saw him come up just short at eight under in a tie for third, with other scores in the final groups also going McIlroy’s way over a tense back nine. Read more: Wales end 73-year wait to beat All Blacks in historic victory Read more: Promotion-winning Stoke City manager Gudjon Thordarson dies aged 71

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after he finishes 18th green during the final round of the World Tour Golf Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Reflecting on his achievement, McIlroy paid an emotional tribute to his father Gerry, who has been recovering in hospital following a double lung transplant at the end of September. Fighting back tears in his post-tournament interview, McIlroy said his father had been in his thoughts “a lot”. McIlroy said: “He has been in the hospital for the last two months. He underwent a huge operation at the end of September and he is recovering well, thankfully. “When I left to come here to the Middle East, I went up to Cleveland to see him before I went and he said to me, ‘Go win the Race to Dubai’. This one is for him.” Back-to-back Masters champion McIlroy also spoke of his pride at equalling Montgomerie’s record. “Winning eight Order of Merits was never really in my list of goals when I was growing up,” the Northern Irishman said in an interview with the DP World Tour.

McIlroy celebrates with his father Gerry following his 2026 masters win. Picture: Augusta National/Getty