Europe open up a three-point lead over USA after a dramatic first day

Rory McIlroy celebrates on day one of the 2025 Ryder Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Rory McIlroy heralded a “great day” for Europe, despite him appearing to make an offensive gesture towards the crowd on the opening day of the Ryder Cup.

Luke Donald's side led the United States 5.5-2.5 after a memorable Friday at Bethpage Black where McIlroy was at the centre of the action. After his 'Fleetwood Mac' reunion ended in perfect harmony as he and an on-song Tommy Fleetwood thumped Collin Morikawa and Harris English 5&4 in the morning fourballs, he was engulfed in a thrilling fourballs battle where drama was never far away. It came down to the last putt where the Northern Irishman was millimetres away from giving his side a 6-2 first-day lead. Instead he and Shane Lowry had to settle for a half against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay. But there was controversy on the 11th hole as McIlroy appeared to gesture towards someone in the crowd as he walked off the 11th green.

Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry of Europe line up a putt on the 18th green during the Friday afternoon four-ball matches. Picture: Getty

He and his partner Lowry had just gone two up when he responded to an unkown comment from the crowd. That did not take the shine off the day for McIlroy, who was able to reflect on a strong start for Europe, even though his missed putt on the 18th hole stung. “Obviously right now, I’m disappointed I didn’t hole out for a full point,” McIlroy said on the 18th green. “But it’s been a great day for Europe. We have come out of the gates really strong like we wanted to. “Yeah, we should be really proud of ourselves. “We would have absolutely taken this last night if you had told us we would be 5.5-2.5 up. “Obviously in the moment right now, I’m disappointed I didn’t hole that for a full point but the guys have done so well, and right now, it’s just about recovering and resting up and getting ready for Saturday.”

Robert MacIntyre of Team Europe reacts on the seventh green during the Friday morning. Picture: Getty