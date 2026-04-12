Rory McIlroy has won the 90th Masters at Augusta National to defend his title.

The Northern Irishman became only the fourth man to win back-to-back Masters after watching a number of challengers rise and fall before taking control on the back nine to win by a shot.

He joins Jack Nicklaus (1965 and 1996), Sir Nick Faldo (1989 and 1990) and Tiger Woods (2001 and 2002) in an elite club of players to successfully defend their title at Augusta National.

A year ago, he needed a play-off to complete the career grand slam after bogeying the last, beating Justin Rose at the first extra hole.

But having ridden through a scratchy opening six holes where he fell two behind, he rediscovered the control which had seen him open up a six-shot 36-hole advantage.

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