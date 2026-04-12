Rory McIlroy wins Masters for second time in a row
Defending champion Rory McIlroy won the Masters by one shot over Scottie Scheffler on Sunday to collect his sixth major and become the fourth repeat winner at Augusta National and first since Tiger Woods in 2002.
Rory McIlroy has won the 90th Masters at Augusta National to defend his title.
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The Northern Irishman became only the fourth man to win back-to-back Masters after watching a number of challengers rise and fall before taking control on the back nine to win by a shot.
He joins Jack Nicklaus (1965 and 1996), Sir Nick Faldo (1989 and 1990) and Tiger Woods (2001 and 2002) in an elite club of players to successfully defend their title at Augusta National.
A year ago, he needed a play-off to complete the career grand slam after bogeying the last, beating Justin Rose at the first extra hole.
But having ridden through a scratchy opening six holes where he fell two behind, he rediscovered the control which had seen him open up a six-shot 36-hole advantage.
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Tyrrell Hatton, who shot a 66 to get to 10 under, and two-time champion Scottie Scheffler, who after 12 successive pars birdied 15 and 16 to appear over McIlroy’s shoulder, left it too late in getting to 11 under with a 68 to exert any significant pressure.
Rose, with whom the tussle had again been the tightest at the peak of the battle, stumbled around Amen Corner to let his slender lead slip and took too long to recover with a bogey ending his challenge at 17 as he finished with a 70 to join the group on 10 under.
McIlroy, learning the lessons from last year, was in no mood to make any mistakes and parred his way through the next four holes to reach the last with a two-shot cushion.
But there was still time for some late drama as, in keeping with his driving this week, he took one final trip to the Georgia pines down the right and had to effect a slinging hook into the front bunker.
He splashed out to 15ft and two-putted to pick up a second green jacket with a final-round 71 for a 12-under total.