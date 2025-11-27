The split between the US PGA and LIV sparked acrimony when the Saudi breakaway league lured many top stars with massive contracts

Rory McIlroy doubts the fracture in golf will be repaired as the 'irrational' spending of the LIV series has created such a gulf in the sport. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Rory McIlroy doubts the fracture in golf will be repaired as the "irrational" spending of the LIV series has created such a gulf in the sport.

There had been hopes the acrimonious split which occurred when the Saudi breakaway league lured away many of the top stars with huge contracts in 2021 could be healed when a merger was proposed. But over two and a half years after that was mooted, the two parties appear to be no closer to a resolution.

Rory McIlroy has enjoyed a successful season culminating in the Race to Dubai trophy. Picture: Alamy

"You see some of these other sports that have been fractured for so long," McIlroy told CNBC's CEO Council Forum. "You look at boxing for example, or you look at what's happened in motor racing in the United States with Indy and NASCAR and everything else, I think for golf in general it would be better if there was unification. "But I just think with what's happened over the last few years, it's just going to be very difficult to be able to do that. "As someone who supports the traditional structure of men's professional golf, we have to realise we were trying to deal with people that were acting, in some ways, irrationally, just in terms of the capital they were allocating and the money they were spending, "It's been four or five years and there hasn't been a return yet but they're going to have to keep spending that money to even just maintain what they have right now.