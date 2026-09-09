Rory's Trump card! McIlroy reveals ‘bad habits’ as Donald Trump heads to Irish Open
The world number two is looking to put a run of inconsistent performances behind him in front of the President who is expected to attend the event at Doonbeg
Rory McIlroy is hoping to iron out some “bad habits” in the closing events of the DP World Tour this year as he seeks to rediscover his best form heading into 2027.
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The world number two has been looking to put a run of inconsistent performances since securing back-to-back Masters behind him, following up an improved display at the BMW Championship with a tie for fourth in the Tour Championship at East Lake.
McIlroy returns to DP World Tour action this week with his Amgen Irish Open defence at Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg, which will be followed by the BMW PGA Championship closer to home at Wentworth.
With the prospect of equalling Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight Race to Dubai crowns still alive, McIlroy is taking every opportunity to sharpen his game, and has identified an issue with his swing that he wants to address.
“I played Memphis (FedEx St Jude Championship) and played very poorly, and was looking at my swing on video and just didn’t like where it was,” the 37-year-old Northern Irishman said.
“I submitted to making a few changes – not changes that are unfamiliar to me, changes that I have had to do before.
“Everyone has their tendencies and bad habits in the golf swing and I just got into a bad habit in mine.”
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McIlroy told a press conference: “It is still something I am working through and conscious of, but I do think if I can really dig into it in the next few months, I feel like I will start the 2027 year where I want it to be.
“I think everyone’s golf course is a work-in-progress – mine is no different. There is always things that you want to try to improve upon.”
McIlroy will begin the defence of the title he won at the K Club last year alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Robert MacIntyre and Brooks Koepka, who has received a tournament invite.
United States president Donald Trump, in Ireland this week as part of an official two-day visit, is expected to attend the event at Doonbeg.
Extra security protocols will have to be put in place, with suggestions play might be paused on Saturday to coincide with the president’s arrival.
Whatever transpires, McIlroy accepts the players will just have to work things through.
“Is it a little disruptive to play? Absolutely,” he said. “But again, there’s protocols in place for a reason, and all we can do is follow them and abide by them. Whenever we are ready to play again, we put our heads down and we go and play.”
With next year’s Ryder Cup back on Irish soil at Adare Manor, European team captain Luke Donald is hoping to use this weekend to reconnect.
“It is always good to see the guys and just check in,” said Donald, who is in a group with fellow Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick and Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin.
“I haven’t played a lot this year, so it is much more ideal having those sort of face-to-face conversations, some have dinners, just catch up.
“I think that communication, that chat, just is beneficial in the long run. It creates some good relationships and good trust.”