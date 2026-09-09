The world number two is looking to put a run of inconsistent performances behind him in front of the President who is expected to attend the event at Doonbeg

Rory McIlroy has opened up on problems with his swing. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Rory McIlroy is hoping to iron out some “bad habits” in the closing events of the DP World Tour this year as he seeks to rediscover his best form heading into 2027.

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The world number two has been looking to put a run of inconsistent performances since securing back-to-back Masters behind him, following up an improved display at the BMW Championship with a tie for fourth in the Tour Championship at East Lake. McIlroy returns to DP World Tour action this week with his Amgen Irish Open defence at Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg, which will be followed by the BMW PGA Championship closer to home at Wentworth. With the prospect of equalling Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight Race to Dubai crowns still alive, McIlroy is taking every opportunity to sharpen his game, and has identified an issue with his swing that he wants to address. “I played Memphis (FedEx St Jude Championship) and played very poorly, and was looking at my swing on video and just didn’t like where it was,” the 37-year-old Northern Irishman said. “I submitted to making a few changes – not changes that are unfamiliar to me, changes that I have had to do before. “Everyone has their tendencies and bad habits in the golf swing and I just got into a bad habit in mine.”

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during a press conference ahead of the Irish Open. Donald Trump is expected to attend the event. Picture: Alamy