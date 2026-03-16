Rory McIlroy will weigh up whether to play another event prior to his Masters title defence next month after an underwhelming outing at the Players Championship.

He plans to take stock of his fitness in the next few days and will then decide whether to compete again before heading to Augusta, where he completed the career grand slam last year.

McIlroy was defending champion at TPC Sawgrass, where his preparation was hampered by a back injury, and the Northern Irishman could only finish in a disappointing tie for 46th.

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"I'll see how my body feels," said the world number two.

"We'll see how I feel in practice and at home and if I get itchy feet at home maybe add an event at some point.

"I feel like it was important to make the weekend here and play an extra couple of days. I'm happy I got through four days and my body feels good.

"I feel like my game sort of progressively got a little bit better as the week went on, even though the scores probably didn't reflect it over the weekend.

"But yeah, really just see how the next week goes, see how once I get back to actually a full practice schedule and in the gym and stuff like that, see how my body reacts to that, and then I'll see."

Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick narrowly failed to become the first English winner of the Players Championship as he was edged out by Cam Young on Sunday.

The Yorkshireman took advantage of a final-round collapse by Ludvig Aberg to move into the lead from five strokes behind but Young produced his own strong finish to prevail by a shot at TPC Sawgrass.

Fitzpatrick holed six birdies to head the field by one on 13 under heading to the 17th but Young birdied the island hole to pull level moving to the last.

With the crowd clearly on his side, it was the American that then hit the cleanest tee shot as Fitzpatrick went too far to the right.

From there he was unable to save par and Young held his nerve.